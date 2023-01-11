GAME NOTES (PDF) | LISTEN | LIVE STATS | WATCH

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. -The New Orleans (5-9, 2-1 SLC) men’s basketball program heads to Texas and looks for its first road win beginning with UIW (6-10, 0-3 SLC) Thursday night followed by Texas A&M Corpus Christi (10-6, 3-0 SLC) Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. against the Cardinals and 3 p.m. against the Islanders. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN + and NASH 106.1 FM with Jude Young calling the action.

The Privateers are on a two-game win streak, after holding both Lamar and HCU to under 60 points at the Lakefront. New Orleans averaged 10 three-pointers per game over its last three matchups and leads the conference in three-point percentage with 39.2% at 94-240. They are second to Corpus-Christi in assists per game with 15.2.

Omar Henry has led New Orleans over its last two matchups averaging 19 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 73 percent (16-of-22) from the floor. In the home conference opener 81-55 win, he finished with a team and career-high 20 points and eight rebounds. In the Privateers win against the Huskies, 82-59, Henry was 8-of-12 from the field with a team high 18 points and eight rebounds. Henry is currently 112th in points per game in DI among true freshman (min. 7 games played) and 7th among true freshman in the Southland.

New Orleans has an 8-6 winning record against the UIW Cardinals since they joined the SLC in 2014. The Privateers are 4-3 at UIW dropping its last matchup in San Antonio 78-70.

The Privateers lead the all-time series 16-10 against the Islanders and are on a four-game win streak with the last game being on the Lakefront.

UIW fell in back-to-back games against Corpus Christi91-61 and 80-71. Sitting at ninth in the SLC, Jonathan Cisse, who scored 22 points in Wednesday’s game at A&M-Corpus Christi but missed Saturday’s home game vs. the Islanders, is the leading scorer for the Cardinals at 13.8 points per game. He is the lone player who has played more than 10 games this season for UIW and is averaging double-digits in points. UIW has the second-best free throw percentage in the Southland only behind the Islanders, shooting just above 74% from the line.A&M-Corpus Christi stands as the lone team in the conference still without a loss in SLC play, currently riding a four-game win streak. Last week, they took both games against UIW, winning Wednesday’s home game 91-61 before making the trip to San Antonio on Saturday and defeating the Cardinals 80-71. Isaac Mushila, a preseason All-Conference First Team member, leads the Islanders in both scoring and rebounding averages this season at 13.9 and 9.4, respectively.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}