BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WGNO) — The United States Football League officially announced the kickoff time for the South Division Championship featuring a rematch of the 2022 division finals between the New Orleans Breakers (7-3) and the Birmingham Stallions (8-2) on Sunday.

The game will be held in Birmingham, Ala., at Protective Stadium at 6 p.m. CT.

Last year, the Stallions defeated the Breakers 31-17 en route to capturing the first league title of the USFL’s modern era with a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars.

The North Division title game features the top seed Pittsburgh (4-6) against division runner-up Michigan (4-6) a day earlier (Saturday, June 25) also at 6 p.m.

The winner of the division finals will advance to the USFL Championship to be held in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, July 1.

