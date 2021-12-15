New Guy at Franklinton

Guy LeCompte has left Country Day to be the new head football coach and director of athletics at Franklinton.

Country Day made the announcement Wednesday.

LeCompte led Country Day to a 5-2 regular season record. The Cajuns won their last 5 regular season games and a first round playoff game at Natchitoches St Mary’s.

“This (Franklinton) is a tremendous opportunity because of the leadership of Shane Smith,” said Lecompte by phone Wednesday.”

Smith is the principal at the school. As head football coach, he led the Demons to the 2010 class 4A championship.

“My best days as a head coach are ahead of me,” said LeCompte.

Previously, LeCompte coached at Holy Cross and for 11 years at Mandeville. He led the Skippers to state semifinal appearances in 2011, 2012, and 2015.

Here’s the news release by Country Day.

December 15, 2021 – Today Head Football Coach Guy LeCompte announced his intent to pursue an exciting opportunity to be the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Franklinton High School, beginning in January 2022. During his tenure at Country Day, the Cajun Football Team won two district 9-1A championships and advanced to the Quarterfinals of the playoffs each year. “We at Country Day are so proud of what Coach LeCompte achieved with our football team, stated Head of School Rob Hereford. “He led our kids to maximize their potential and had great success in a relatively short time with our school.” “Coach LeCompte will be missed, but we know he will take his new school to great heights,” said Athletic Director Mike McGuire. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.” Coach LeCompte followed, “It has been a real blessing being Head Football Coach at Country Day. Having the opportunity to coach such a great group of young men, supported by a wonderful group of parents, has left an indelible mark on my coaching career. I want to thank those players and parents and pray for their continued success.” Coach LeCompte’s last day at Country Day will be January 2, 2022.