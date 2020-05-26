Watch Now
News With a Twist at 6 p.m.

Networks, conferences delay announcing early-season games

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tiger-stadium1

Conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension to next week’s deadline for determining the broadcast schedule for college football’s early season games.

The Football Bowl Subdivision conferences issued a joint statement Tuesday along with ESPN, CBS Sports, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks.

The statement said only that the game times would be set “at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”

The deadline typically falls on June 1, which is Monday.

Popular

Latest News

More News