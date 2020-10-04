Needed that one: Depleted Saints hang on to defeat Lions, move to 2-2

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 04: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his first quarter touchdown with Marquez Callaway #12 while playing the Detroit LIons at Ford Field on October 04, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Saints, playing without six starters, and trailing 14-0, rallied to defeat the Detroit Lions Sunday 35-29 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Saints moved to 2-2 on the season. New Orleans is now 12-0 in the month of October since the start of the 2017 season.

Drew Brees threw two TD passes, both to Tre’Quan Smith, and Latavius Murray ran for two scores as the Saints scored touchdowns on five straight possessions.

Brees was 19 of 25 passing for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The interception came on his first pass of the game. It set up Detroit’s second TD and a 14-0 lead for the Lions with less than five minutes gone in the game.

The Saints ran for 164 yards to the Lions’ 90. New Orleans held the ball for 36:46.

“It was a good team win,” said head coach Sean Payton. “This game will test you from an adversity standpoint. And, frankly no one really cares.”

Payton was referencing the Saints being up to 3:00 am Sunday, waiting on the results of Covid-19 testing.

Fullback Michael Burton had a false positive test Saturday night.

The Saints lost starting right tackle Ryan Ramcyzk in the game with a concussion.