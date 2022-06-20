THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — For more than 30 years, high school linemen by the hundreds of huddled at Nicholls in Thibodaux for the annual lineman camp.



One of the camp founders, former LSU D-line coach Pete Jenkins, said there’s one thing the really good defenses, do above all else.

“Every good defense I have been around and fortunately I have been around some really good ones, they tackle well,” Jenkins told WGNO Sports. “If you don’t tackle well, you are never going to be a great defense. Great defenders tackle great.”



Jenkins was on the staff of several LSU coaches – including two who won national titles, Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron.

He also said LSU needs to be a consistent winner under new head coach Brian Kelly.

“The thing at LSU is not winning, and I told coach Saban this,” said Jenkins. “It is not winning; it is staying consistent. Ed did great there with a national championship, then Saban and [Bill] Arsnsparger. I work for Jerry Stovall. He’s National Coach of the Year in 1982, and then we get fired in ’83.”

Among the coaches this week – Ryan Nielsen of the Saints and Brendan Daly of the Chiefs.