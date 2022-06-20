THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — For more than 30 years, high school linemen by the hundreds of huddled at Nicholls in Thibodaux for the annual lineman camp.
One of the camp founders, former LSU D-line coach Pete Jenkins, said there’s one thing the really good defenses, do above all else.
“Every good defense I have been around and fortunately I have been around some really good ones, they tackle well,” Jenkins told WGNO Sports. “If you don’t tackle well, you are never going to be a great defense. Great defenders tackle great.”
Jenkins was on the staff of several LSU coaches – including two who won national titles, Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron.
He also said LSU needs to be a consistent winner under new head coach Brian Kelly.
“The thing at LSU is not winning, and I told coach Saban this,” said Jenkins. “It is not winning; it is staying consistent. Ed did great there with a national championship, then Saban and [Bill] Arsnsparger. I work for Jerry Stovall. He’s National Coach of the Year in 1982, and then we get fired in ’83.”
Among the coaches this week – Ryan Nielsen of the Saints and Brendan Daly of the Chiefs.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.