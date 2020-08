INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA will likely decide in mid-September whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a short-term delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season.

Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.