NBA schedule release: A look at the Pelicans eight remaining games

On Friday, the NBA released the schedule for the 22 teams who were invited to Orlando, to restart the 2019-2020 season.
The Pelicans will open the NBA restart on Thursday, July 30, against the Utah Jazz.
The Pelicans currently sit three-and-a-half games behind the No. 8 seeded Memphis Grizzlies, who they meet up with August 3.
Here’s a look at the Pels eight “seeding game” schedule:
Thursday, July 30, vs Utah, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Saturday, August 1, vs LA Clippers, 5:00 p.m., ESPN
Monday, August 3, vs Memphis, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, August 6, vs Sacramento, 12:30 p.m., NBA TV
Friday, August 7, vs Washington, 7:00 p.m
Sunday, August 9, vs San Antonio, 2:00 p.m., ABC
Tuesday, August 11, vs Sacramento, 8:00 p.m., TNT
Thursday, August 13, vs Orlando, TBD
Under the revised format, the Pelicans need to be in a least 9th place, and within 4 games of the 8th-seed in order to make the play-in tournament. Then they would have to beat the 8th-seed twice in a row, to make the playoffs.
