The Southeastern Conference has never had a sixth man of the year quite like LSU’s Tari Eason. The Cincinnati transfer is averaging a team-leading 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds off the bench for the Tigers. He’s the highest-scoring sixth man in league history. The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Los Angeles provides versatility and vitality on both ends, showing the kind of all-around game that’s made him a trendy choice to become an NBA lottery pick this summer. Coach Will Wade says “he’s the guy who brings that flair.”

(Story via The Associated Press)