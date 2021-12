FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has postponed five more games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers.

They include three games scheduled for tonight: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia.

Also called off were Orlando’s game at Toronto tomorrow and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers had five players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols today, along with Atlanta’s star guard Trae Young.