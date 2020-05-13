NBA now up to 10 teams back for voluntary workouts

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver holds a press conference to discuss Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling at the Hilton Hotel on April 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA is now one-third of the way back, at least in terms of voluntary workouts.

With Miami re-opening its doors Wednesday, 10 of the league’s 30 teams have gone forward with on-court individual workouts.

These are the first permitted sessions since the league ordered teams to close their training facilities as part of the coronavirus pandemic response about two months ago.

Other teams that have opened so far are Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto and Utah. More are expected in the coming days.