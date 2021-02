HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that the Pelicans home game against the Miami HEAT on Thursday, March 4, will now tip-off at 7:30 p.m. (CST) (previously scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CST).

The contest will be televised exclusively on TNT, and aired on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}