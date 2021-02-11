NBA announces schedule changes for the New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA announced today the following schedule changes for New Orleans Pelicans games:

·         Wednesday, February 17 vs. Portland will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)

·         Saturday, February 27 at San Antonio will now tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST (previously 5:00 p.m. CST)

Both of these contests will be televised by FOX Sports New Orleans and aired on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM, with the February 27 matchup with San Antonio also being broadcast on NBA TV.

{Courtesy: press release from the NBA}

