NBA announces schedule changes for the New Orleans Pelicans

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland preseason poll is out and the New Orleans Privateers were selected to finish sixth by the league's coaches and sports information directors. The poll was released on Thursday morning.

The Privateers were just beginning to hit their stride when the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Blake Dean's squad won 10 of their last 13 games including a road sweep of Arkansas State, series wins over UConn and Nicholls, and a 10-1 win in the first game of the Pelican Cup against Tulane.

New Orleans received 145 points in what was a wide open poll. Five different teams garnered first place votes with Sam Houston leading the way as the preseason favorite. The Bearkats had 16 total first place votes and 278 points. McNeese was picked to finish second and had seven first place votes.

Rounding out the top five in order were Southeastern, Central Arkansas, and Northwestern State. Behind the Privateers, there was a tie for seventh between UIW and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for seventh.

The season is scheduled to get underway on Feb. 19.

2021 Southland Conference Baseball Preseason Poll

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}