NBA Announces Schedule Changes for New Orleans Pelicans Games

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)


NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today the following schedule changes for New Orleans Pelicans games:

·       Saturday, February 6 vs. Memphis will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 6:00 p.m. CST)

·       Wednesday, February 10 at Chicago will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)

·       Sunday, February 14 at Detroit has been added to the First Half schedule with a 6:00 p.m. CST tip-off (previously part of the Second Half schedule)

The Pelicans game at Detroit (2/14) will be televised by FOX Sports New Orleans and aired on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News