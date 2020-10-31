Nation’s top safety Sage Ryan commits to LSU

LAFAYETTE, La. – Five-star safety Sage Ryan committed to LSU over Alabama Saturday before the Tigers kicked off against Auburn. Ryan is the number one safety recruit in the country and 28th overall prospect, according to 247 Sports.

The Lafayette Christian Academy safety is related to two household LSU names. Former Tiger linebacker Trev Faulk is Ryan’s uncle, and LSU’s all-time leader rusher Kevin Faulk is his cousin.

LSU now has 20 recruits for the 2021 class and is ranked fourth in the nation.