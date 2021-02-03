National Signing Day at John Curtis Christian School

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Five more John Curtis Patriots signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to continue their athletic and academic careers on the collegiate level.
Kylin White signed with Nicholls State University to play football.
Sierra Sacco signed with Pearl River Community College to play softball.
Jackson Wallace signed with Columbia University to play football.
Danielle Taix signed with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette to play volleyball.
Juan Gonzales signed with McNeese State University to plat football.
A total of 6 Patriots football players will be playing college football next season..