NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After losing four of their last five, the Dillard University men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 102-62 win over Southern University at New Orleans on Monday night.

Kenyon Duling scored 15 of his 24 points in the first 20 minutes of play as the Bleu Devils ran out to a 47-26 lead at the half. Three other Bleu Devils recorded double-digit scoring, including Dwight Felton (16), Armani Allen (14) and Quinterious Jones (12).

Dillard shot 56.4 percent from the field, 47.6 from 3-point range.

Isaiah Sanders led the Knights with 15 points, followed by Devin Danieks with 12.

With the win, Dillard improves to 12-5 overall, 4-3 in Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play.

Meanwhile, SUNO falls to 2-15 overall, 0-8 GCAC.