Myles forward: Brennan throws 4 TD passes, Tigers rout Vandy

New Orleans, La - How do you think the week of preparation with after Sunday's loss?“I think good. It was really our first normal in-season game week, if you will. Relative toour schedule, this will be our first game in the early slot, 12 noon our time. But overall, Iwas pleased.”How impressive is it to see what Adrian Peterson is still able to do at the age of35 for the Lions?“It's very impressive. I mean, we talk all the time about the quarterbacks when we'rereferencing Drew (Brees) or we're referencing Tom Brady. I think he's in that samediscussion relative to how he trains, takes care of his body. Especially at that position,it's extremely rare. All three of those players we just referenced, they’re first ballot Hallof Famers someday, but that it's very impressive.”It's hard to be a coach this year, but I imagine it would probably be a little harderto be a first-year position coach with Mike Hodges. How have you thought thathe's adjusted to the new role, especially with everything that you have had to dealwith this year?“I think he's doing well. Michael Wilhoite works with him and's someone that obviouslystudies the game and I felt very comfortable putting him in that position. But he is doingwell.”How confident do you feel in your cornerback depth if you need to dip into it at allthis weekend?“Yeah, we always have preparations for an injured player, but I think the guys that we'vehad, I feel like we're deeper than we've been most years. We're doing good there.”You brought back Ken Crawley to the practice squad this week, it’s been a littlewhile since he's been here. Bringing him back, your thoughts on him?“It's good to see him. Look, we won a lot of games back in, what was it ‘17? I think itwas ‘17 or ’18, ’17 maybe where he was starting. He's smart, he can run well and it'sgood to have him back on the roster.”Is it pretty easy for guys like that to just come in and sort of pick up where theyleft off and know that system and everything?“No, here's some carryover from a terminology standpoint, but no. Look, he's beenplaying, he's in good shape. And there are a few things that are new. Like anything else,it's getting used to the specifics and the details.”With a couple games under his belt now, has (Adam) Trautman kind of madesome strides now that this is like, basically what would be his what lastpreseason game essentially?“Yeah, look, he had a good training camp right away. He's smart. He's someone that'stough and prepares well, I know the quarterback has a lot of confidence in him. So, he'splayed well.”(Darren) Rizzi was mentioning last week about how some teams gameplan forJustin Hardee on special teams as a gunner. Just what's the impact he has evenwhen maybe he's not the guy making the play?“Well, look, anytime you have someone with his speed and his physicality. He getsdoubled on the on the punt return game by their team. He just draws attention becausehe's such an impactful player. That's a credit to him. And so that frees up other guyswith single blocks, or with better leverage.”

{Transcript courtesy of the New Orleans Saints}