Myles forward: Brennan throws 4 TD passes, Tigers rout Vandy

The defending national champions are back even for the season.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan tossed four touchdown passes, two to Terrace Marshall and two to Jontre’ Kirklin as 20th ranked LSU routed Vanderbilt 41-7 Saturday night in Nashville.
Brennan completed 23 of 37 passes for 337 yards. He threw one interception. His 51 yard second quarter touchdown pass to Marshall broke open the game, extending LSU’s lead to 21-7.
Brennan, sacked seven times in a loss to Mississippi State, was not sacked by the Commodores.
Running back John Emery ruahed 12 times for 103 yards and a touchdown.
LSU won its 9th straight game against Vanderbilt.