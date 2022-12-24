OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson and a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in overtime on Friday night.

Murphy and CJ McCollum each hit a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of overtime to stake the Pelicans to a four-point lead, and Oklahoma City never recovered.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 44 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Oklahoma City, which had a three-game winning streak end.

The Thunder had a chance while trailing 128-125 when McCollum turned the ball over on an inbounds play with 8.7 seconds left, but they missed a pair of 2-point shots.

New Orleans’ Jaxson Hayes, who scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, missed two free throws with 2.7 seconds left. On the second, the rebound caromed toward midcourt, where Gilgeous-Alexander corralled it. His 40-foot 3-point attempt banged off the rim as time expired.

Naji Marshall and McCollum each scored 17 points for the Pelicans, who have followed a four-game skid with wins on back-to-back nights. Williamson also sat out Thursday’s win over San Antonio due to health and safety protocols.

During the third quarter, Oklahoma City steadily cut what had been a 21-point second-quarter deficit and the Thunder tied the game at 80-80 on a 3-pointer by Tre Mann with 11:38 left in the game. That was part of a 12-3 run to open the fourth quarter, which put the Thunder ahead 89-83.

Oklahoma City led 105-96 after two free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander with 4:53 left, but didn’t have a field goal during the final 2:57 of regulation, allowing New Orleans to rally. Herbert Jones’ basket with 25.4 seconds left tied the game at 112-all. Mann missed on a driving layup attempt in the final seconds.

After going 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, the Thunder finished 13 of 35 from behind the arc. New Orleans finished 13 of 37 from 3-point range.

New Orleans went 8 of 21 from 3-point range in the first half and led by as many as 21 points after trailing by six early. The Pelicans were up 64-46 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: In addition to Williamson’s absence, New Orleans also was without usual starter Larry Nance Jr., who missed a second straight game due to right Achilles soreness. … McCollum, a game-time decision to play due to right calf soreness, started and played 36 minutes. … Jones added 15 points.

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the game leading the NBA in free-throw shooting at 93%, missed both ends of a two-shot opportunity in the second quarter. … Josh Giddey had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Aleksej Pokusevski added 17 points. … The Thunder recalled Mann and Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League.