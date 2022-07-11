LAS VEGAS (WGNO)— Two games for the Pelicans in summer league, two significant injuries.

Forward EJ Liddell, the 41st pick in the June NBA draft suffered what the club calls a “right knee sprain” in the third quarter of Monday night’s 101-73 win over the Hawks in Las Vegas.

Here’s summer league head coach Jarron Collins.

Trey Murphy led the Pelicans with 30 points.

Pelicans first-round pick Dyson Daniels did not play Monday night. He sprained an ankle in Saturday’s loss to Portland.

The Pelicans play Washington Wednesday at 5 pm Central time.

