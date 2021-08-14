“Mr. Louisiana” Marlon Favorite joins our Geaux Black & Gold Team

BATON ROUGE – Marlon Favorite does it all and he adds one more thing to his resume as he joins our Geaux Black and Gold Team. Favorite brings the enthusiasm, knowledge and charisma every time he’s on camera. You will certainly be entertained by “Big Fav”.

The Louisiana native has had an interesting football career. He helped LSU bring home a National Championship in 2007. Then followed that up with a Super Bowl win with the Saints after starting his NFL career as a free-agent with the Carolina Panthers.

For more on Favorite, click the video provided.