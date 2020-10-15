Volleyball: Mount Carmel sweeps previously unbeaten Dominican

New Orleans, La – On Wednesday, the Mount Carmel volleyball team completed the sweep against top-ranked Dominican.

Set 1 score – 26-24

Set 2 score – 25-22

Set 3 score – 25-23

It was a highly competitive night for both teams. At one point in the final set, the Cubs fought back from a six-point deficit to hand Dominican their first loss of the season.

Mt Carmel’s Cici Brown finished with 11 kills.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.

Head coach April Hagadone says she was proud of the way her girls fought from start to finish.

“I’m so proud of them especially the way they came back,” said Hagadone. “We were down in sets one and three and we haven’t really done that this year. I just love the fight and I know it’s such a big rivalry. I’m just glad we came out on top.”

With the win, Mount Carmel improves to 13-4 on the season.