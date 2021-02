HAMMOND, La. — Mount Carmel defeated Dominican High School, 1-0 in the Division I Girl’s Soccer Championship game Saturday night at Southeastern Louisiana University.

The Cubs lone goal came in the 3rd minute over the overtime period when Chloe Burst found Jane Schneider for the goal.

Burst was named Most Outstanding Player.

Here is Head Coach Alexis Petrou after the game:

Here is Jane Schneider, Chloe Burst and Janie Sigur post game: