Welcome to WGNO Sports ‘Morning Call’ with former NFL quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football’s own Aaron S. Lee.

This week, Lester talks his alma mater after Tulane’s heartbreaking 27-24 loss to rival Southern Miss at Yulman Stadium on Saturday and shares his take on Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints following back-to-back NFC South losses to drop to 1-2 on the season.