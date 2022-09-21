Welcome to WGNO Sports ‘Morning Call’ with former NFL quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football’s own Aaron S. Lee.

Today’s topics include the Saints’ 20-10 loss to the Bucs in their season home-opener inside the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Plus, with quarterback Jameis Winston suffering from post-Week 1 back issues, as well as six sacks, three interceptions and a handful of missed connections in the passing game in Week 2, should head coach Dennis Allen have made a change to spark the Saints offense in the fourth quarter?

Lester weighs in.

Plus, Southern Miss rolls into Yulman Stadium to face the unbeaten Tulane Green Wave, who are off to their best start since the undefeated 1998 team. Lester guaranteed an upset win over Kansas State last week, so what’s his pick for Saturday’s rivalry game with the Golden Eagles?

And former Southern Miss linebacker Marchant Kenney calls in via Zoom to share his thoughts on ‘Battle for the Bell’ this weekend.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno