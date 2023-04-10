NEW ORLEANS – Tristan Moore has earned Southland Hitter of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Tuesday afternoon. It’s the second consecutive week the New Orleans Privateers have earned a Southland Player of the Week honor.

Moore had a huge week in helping the Privateers go 4-0 against Jackson State and Southeastern. He hit .471 with three home runs and 11 RBI for the week. Moore also had a seven-RBI game in the second contest of the Pontchartrain Bowl against the Lions.

It was the most RBI in a game by a Privateer this season and the most since Darren Willis drove in eight against Northwestern State in May 2021.

Moore is one of two Privateers in the top five in the Southland in runs batted in. He has 33 for the season and is second on the team. Moore also ranks second in the conference in home runs heading into the week with nine.

The Privateers scored 56 runs over the week and had three run-rule victories. For the season, New Orleans has run-ruled their opponent eight times.

Last week, Brandon Mitchell earned Southland Pitcher of the Week honors. Moore becomes the first hitter to win the award since Pearce Howard who did it three times in 2022.

The Privateers will be facing Dillard on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.