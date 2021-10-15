Moon Ursin Granted Eligibility for 2021-22 Season

Baylor guard Moon Ursin (12) and head coach Kim Mulkey celebrate the team’s overtime win over Michigan in a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball head coach Lisa Stockton announced Friday redshirt senior guard Moon Ursin has been granted immediate eligibility for the 2021-22 season.



Ursin will have one year of eligibility remaining in her career.

“We are very excited about the official word that Moon will be playing this season,” Stockton said. “Her experience, talent and leadership will help us compete for a conference title.”



The 5 foot 6 inch guard arrives at Tulane following a decorated four-year career at Baylor where she saw action in 127 career games and scored over 700 points throughout her time in Waco, Texas. The Destrehan, Louisiana native earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and was selected to the Big 12 All-Rookie team in 2018.



In four seasons at Baylor, Ursin helped guide the Bears to four regular season Big 12 Championships and three Big 12 Tournament Championships. She also was a member of the NCAA National Championship squad in 2019. In the 2021 NCAA postseason, she helped lead the Bears to an Elite Eight appearance against top seeded UConn.



As a high school student-athlete, Ursin became the first player to ever secure three Gatorade Player of the Year awards in the state of Louisiana. She earned two Miss Basketball Louisiana Awards, was a three-time District 7-5A MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, she was a three-time All-State First Team selection and New Orleans Advocate Metro Team pick.

Tulane hosts Loyola-New Orleans in an exhibition on Nov. 1 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse before opening the 2021-22 season at home Nov. 9 against Southeastern Louisiana at 12 p.m.

