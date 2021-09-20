Montrell Johnson named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After a dominant performance rushing the football in Louisiana’s big win over Ohio, true freshman Montrell Johnson , Jr., has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Johnson is the first Ragin’ Cajun to garner the conference’s weekly honor this season.

A native of New Orleans, Johnson carried the ball a career-high 13 times for a career-best 84 yards and rushed for four touchdowns. With his efforts, he became the first true freshman in program history and the first Ragin’ Cajun to rush for four touchdowns in a single game since Alonzo Harris and Elijah McGuire each had four scores against Arkansas State on Oct. 21, 2014.

Additionally, he is one of six players in the nation and the only Sun Belt performer with four rushing scores in a single game this year.

Louisiana Football returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 25, when it opens Sun Belt Conference play on the road at Georgia Southern. Kickoff from Statesboro is slated for 5 p.m. CST.