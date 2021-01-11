Monica retires as St Charles Catholic football coach

NEWS RELEASE — St. Charles Catholic High School For Immediate Release – January 11, 2021 Contact: Courtney P. Millet, Ph.D. at 504-628-2641 or millet.courtney@stcharlescatholic or Carly Flynn at 504-487-7881 or flynn.carly@stcharlescatholic.org SCC’s Frank Monica Retires, Wayne Stein to Lead the Comets January 11, 2021 Frank Monica, the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at St. Charles Catholic High School, recently announced his retirement to his football team. Coach Monica is a 2019 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee and the winningest coach in the River Parishes. His career record is 284 wins and 91 losses. Coach Monica has been recognized for numerous honors over his tenure at St. Charles Catholic. In 2011 he was an Allstate Sugar Bowl Coach of the Year, and in 2016 he was named Outstanding Prep Coach for the entire state of Louisiana. In addition, he was selected to attend and participate in the NFL/USA Youth Football Summit, which gathers high school coaches from across the country, along with football league commissioners. Monica was also nominated by the New Orleans Saints Organization to attend the summit in Canton, Ohio. On several occasions Coach Monica has been honored as the Saints NFL Coach of the Week by the New Orleans Saints. ﻿ Some of Coach Monica’s accomplishments at St. Charles Catholic include 12 semi-final appearances, 6 state championship appearances, and a state championship in 2011. Before his arrival, the school had only one semi-final appearance. St. Charles Catholic High has a rich tradition in Friday night football in the River Parishes. Coach Monica has always encouraged and inspired his athletes to excel both on the field and in the classroom, as well as stressing core values in all of his coaching. We have been blessed that Coach Monica has spent the last 24 years at St. Charles Catholic. What Frank Monica means to St. Charles Catholic High goes well beyond the field. He has served as a mentor and role model for scores of young athletes who have had the honor and privilege of playing for him. St. Charles Catholic High School is pleased to announce that Wayne Stein, a 1999 graduate, will be the next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at St. Charles Catholic High School. Coach Stein will also continue as the Head Baseball Coach for as long as he feels he can fulfill all of these duties. We are confident that Wayne Stein will continue to enrich the athletic, academics, and spiritual programming at St. Charles Catholic High School. As Athletic Director he will be responsible for providing direction and coordination of all athletic events for grades 8-12 at SCC. Wayne Stein consistently upholds and models a moral code which is consistent with the mission of SCC. He ensures the development and enhancement of our faith community and the integration of faith in all aspects of the athletic programs/activities of the school. Wayne Stein is currently the Head Baseball Coach and Defensive Coordinator at St. Charles Catholic High School. Stein played football at the University of Louisiana from 1999-2003 and returned to coach both sports at his alma mater ever since. In 2019, he led the baseball program to its first State Championship title in Comet baseball history. Our administration is committed to leading a school that promotes spirituality, athletics, teaching, and learning and, in doing so, is looking forward to Wayne Stein as the next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at SCC.