Monday night playoff football: Cards vs Rams live on WGNO and ABC

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams passes during a 27-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football is in playoff mode.

The Arizona Cardinals play at the Los Angeles Rams at 7:00 pm. You can watch the game live on WGNO and ABC.

Here’s a preview:

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Two elite passers will try to get their first postseason victories when the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals Monday night in the first playoff game in SoFi Stadium history.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Arizona’s Kyler Murray are both former No. 1 overall draft picks. Stafford will try to win his first playoff game after three losses with Detroit. It will be the postseason debut for Murray.

The two NFC West teams are meeting in the wild-card round after splitting their regular-season games. Despite losing in overtime to San Francisco in Week 18, the Rams still won the division because of Seattle’s upset of the Cardinals. It will be the second playoff game between the longtime opponents; Los Angeles defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1975 postseason.

The winner of Monday night’s game plays at Tampa Bay Sunday in the NFC Divisional playoffs.