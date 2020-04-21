Mock Draft Analyst Todd McShay Ranks His Top Players Heading into Thursday’s 7PM NFL Draft on WGNO-TV ABC.

Heading into Thursday’s highly anticipated 7PM NFL Draft on WGNO-TV ABC, all eyes will be on what could be a record setting draft class for the LSU Tigers. From his April 8th update, ESPN Mock Draft Analyst Todd McShay has LSU standouts Joe Burrow ranked at 1, Patrick Queen at 21, Justin Jefferson at 22 and Kristian Fulton at 38 just to name a few.

Often overshadowed by their dominance on the football field are their experiences behind the scenes that make these NFL hopefuls stand out just a little more. Please check out below some of the stories of family and friendship that you might not know of, from some of McShay’s Top 15 along with the three aforementioned LSU players. NFL Draft night kicks off with the WGNO Sportszone Pre Draft Special at 6:30PM hosted by resident pro Ed Daniels followed by the NFL Draft On ABC at 7PM. The evening wraps up with the Sportszone Post Draft Special immediately afterwards. Geaux Tigers!

Joe Burrow (Quarterback LSU) “THE SPEECH”

2) Chase Young (Defensive End Ohio State) “THE FACEMASKED SINGER”

3) Jeff Okudah (Cornerback Ohio State) “FOR MOM”

4) Isaiah Simmons (Linebacker Clemson) “SPEED”

5) Tua Tagovailoa (Quarterback Alabama) “TUANIGAMANUOLEPOLA TAGOVAILOA”

6) Jordan Love (Quarterback Utah State) “LOVE OF A FATHER”

7) Derrick Brown (Defensive Tackle Auburn) “THE GIVER”

8) Tristan Wirfs (Offensive Tackle Iowa) “RECORD BREAKER”

10) Jedrick Wills Jr. (Offensive Tackle Alabama) “HOOP DREAMS”

13) Henry Ruggs III (Wide Receiver Alabama) “Three”

15) Andrew Thomas (Offensive Tackle Georgia) “MARCHING ON”

21) Patrick Queen (Linebacker LSU) “SPOKEN INTO EXISTENCE”

22) Justin Jefferson (Wide Receiver LSU) “DANCE DANCE DANCE”

38) Kristian Fulton (Cornerback, LSU) “FAMILY TIES”