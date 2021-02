TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bethy Mununga scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and No. 12 South Florida pulled away from Tulane for a 78-69 victory.

Sydni Harvey scored 16 points and Elena Tsineke 13 for South Florida.

Arsula Clark made a pair of free throws to bring the Green Wave within 69-65 with 2:48 left.

But Harvey sank a pair of foul shots and Elisa Pinzan and Mununga made layups in consecutive possessions and the Bulls were never threatened again.

Jerkaila Jordan scored 29 points for Tulane.