MLR: NOLA Gold defeats Houston, 28-26

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, NOLA Gold beat the Houston Sabercats at the Gold Mine on Airline, 28-26.

The game was fast-paced, hard hitting and there was no clear winner till the final whistle.

The Gold scored 14 points in the first half (two tries from Pat O’Toole/ two conversions from

Damian Stevens).

In the second half, the Gold scored an additional 14 points. The first try in the second half

came from Nikola Bursic, and the second was a penalty try (free try and conversion) awarded

by the referee after an illegal play by Houston.

The Sabercats fought back, coming within 2 point of the Gold in the last three minutes,

however the Gold’s defense proved too strong, holding off the Sabercats as stoppage-time ran

out.

Before the game, the Gold held their first annual NOLA Gold Foundation Crawfish Boil,

sponsored by Clesi’s Seafood and Catering, accompanied with live music.

NOLA Gold Rugby is one of six professional teams in Major League Rugby’s (MLR) Eastern Conference, along with New York City, Toronto, Atlanta, Washington DC and Boston.

The Western Conference includes San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Austin and Utah.

NOLA Gold’s 40 man roster consists of local and international players from 14 countries,

including six Rugby World Cup Players.

{Press release courtesy of NOLA Gold Rugby}