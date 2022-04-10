NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Privateers hit four home runs on the day and got a complete game from Brandon Mitchell in an 11-2 win over the McNeese Cowboys on Saturday afternoon at Maestri Field.

Mitchell induced 13 ground ball outs including four double plays while going for the first nine-inning complete game by a Privateer since Mar. 2021. Ty Abraham took the loss after allowing five runs in an inning.

The Privateers will go for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.

*Courtesy of UNO Sports Information