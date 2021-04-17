Mitchell Spins Gem to Complete Doubleheader Sweep of UIW

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The New Orleans Privateers exploded to the tune of 13 runs and won a pitcher’s duel in the second game of a doubleheader sweep over the UIW Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at Sullivan Field sponsored by H.E.B.

GAME 1

NEW ORLEANS-13 UIW-5

The bats didn’t take long to get rolling in the first game. A three-run third inning off Michael Garza got the ball rolling. Two of those runs were delivered with two outs.

UIW responded with two runs, both on solo homers in their half of the third but the Privateers got both of those back in the fourth. An RBI single by Pearce Howard followed by a sac fly from Luther Woullard made it 5-2.

A five-spot in the sixth inning put the game well out of reach. New Orleans capitalized on two Cardinal errors and had three timely hits of their own. Woullard capped the scoring in the first game with a three-run homer, his fifth of the year.

Chris Turpin went the distance and had four strikeouts to no walks. It was the sixth win and second complete game for Turpin.

The Privateers also had seven stolen bases including three by Kasten Furr. Furr and Gaige Howard combined for seven runs.

GAME 2

NEW ORLEANS-3 UIW-1

The nightcap took a much different complexion but yielded the same result. Brandon Mitchell got the ball and spun a gem over 8.1 innings.

Mitchell induced 14 ground ball outs (including two double plays). In the ninth, Caleb Seroski came on for his second save opportunity of the weekend. Seroski allowed a lead-off single but quickly bounced back to induce a double play ball off the bat of Landen Kimbro to end the game.

The Cardinals led briefly after a solo home run by Noah Brewer. However, New Orleans formed a response as Gaige tied the game with a sac fly. Pearce followed with an RBI single of his own. Another run in the fourth turned out to be all the scoring in the back end of the doubleheader.

UIW did not record a hit from after the solo homer by Brewer in the second until a one-out single by Ron Brown in the ninth. In that same span, only two runners got into scoring position for the Cardinals.

Travis Gober and Jackson Murphy each had two hits and Murphy drove in the final run of the game in the fourth. Darren Willis was 1-for-4 with a run.

NEXT UP

The series concludes with a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}