NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Cleveland maintained a double-digit lead most of the way for a 118-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans that extended the Cavaliers’ winning streak to five games.

Evan Mobley had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland, which snapped New Orleans’ three-game winning streak.

Cleveland shot 56.5%, outscored New Orleans 70-58 in the paint and outrebounded the Pelicans 41-34.

The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram scored 25 points, his fourth straight game with at least that many.

Trey Murphy added 17 points and CJ McCollum 12 for New Orleans.