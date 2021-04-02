Missing you: Depleted Pelicans fall to Hawks

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans were missing Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Steven Adams for Friday night’s game against the Hawks.

And, the results were somewhat predictable. New Orleans fell to the Hawks, 126-103.

Kyra Lewis Jr. led the Pelicans with 21 points.

New Orleans couldn’t keep pace with the Hawks, who scored 71 second half points. Atlanta outscored New Orleans, 39-25, in the third quarter.

The Pelicans fells to 21-27 on the season, New Orleans lost for the 13th time in 27 home games.