Missin’ you: Kamara out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee .. watch as Sean Payton reacts

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, the club’s leading rusher and receptions leader will Sunday’s game against the Titans with a knee injury
Saints head coach Sean Payton made the announcement after practice Friday.
Also out against Tenenssee are safety CJ Gardner-Johnson and offensive tackle Terron Armstead.
Kamara has missed five games in his NFL career, and not all have been because of injury.
Kickoff in Nashville is Noon Sunday. The Saints are three point underdogs. The total on the game is 44.