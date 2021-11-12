Missin’ you: Kamara out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee .. watch as Sean Payton reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his 3 yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, the club’s leading rusher and receptions leader will Sunday’s game against the Titans with a knee injury

Saints head coach Sean Payton made the announcement after practice Friday.

Also out against Tenenssee are safety CJ Gardner-Johnson and offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

Kamara has missed five games in his NFL career, and not all have been because of injury.

Kickoff in Nashville is Noon Sunday. The Saints are three point underdogs. The total on the game is 44.