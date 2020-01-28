Mike the Tiger championship bobblehead from FOCO

To celebrate the LSU Tigers’ 2019 Football National Championship victory, FOCO has produced a new line of commemorative products, including a Mike the Tiger bobblehead.

This exciting collection of products includes apparel, accessories, ornaments, collectable bobbleheads, and more. Each bobblehead features a commemorative LSU Tigers 2019 National Championship base and miniature championship trophy on the base for all Tigers fan to admire.

The collection also features a floral button-up shirt, floral swimming trunks, Hoodeez loungewear, and holiday ornaments, all commemorating the Tigers’ championship in fun and unique ways. Each item in this collection of LSU Tigers championship products features a commemorative championship logo celebrating the team’s national championship, making these the perfect additions to any diehard Tigers fan’s collection.

“The LSU Tigers wrapped up an amazing season with their first national championship since 2007,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “LSU was consistently one of college football’s most dominant teams all season long, and we’re thrilled to be able to help the fans celebrate this incredible achievement with some exciting, one-of-a-kind Tigers championship gear,” Katz continued.

These LSU Tigers 2019 Football National Championship products are just some of many exciting items FOCO continues to release that help fans celebrate their favorite teams, superstars, mascots, memorable plays and iconic moments throughout the world of sports. FOCO’s LSU Tigers 2019 National Championship merchandise is available online at FOCO.com.

About FOCO: FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 17 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE.