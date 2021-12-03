Mickey Joseph to coach Husker receivers after 5 years at LSU

LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph looks on before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. Joseph, who coached wide receivers the last five seasons at LSU, will return to Nebraska as receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach under Scott Frost. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph is returning to Nebraska as receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach under Scott Frost.

Joseph coached receivers the last five seasons at LSU.

Frost still is looking to fill three other vacancies on his coaching staff following a 3-9 season.

Joseph played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1988-91.

He has a reputation for being a strong recruiter and in 2019 he coached Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase is among four LSU receivers under Joseph selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft.

