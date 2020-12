New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas (13) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve.

The move allows the Saints to give a healthy player Thomas’ active roster spot for their final three regular-season games while resting their star receiver for the playoffs.

Thomas was the 2019 AP Offensive Players of the Year but has been bothered by an ankle injury this season and has played in just seven games.

The Saints also have placed 2019 All-Pro returner Deonte Harris on injured reserve.