Michael Thomas ruled “OUT/not injury related” for Monday Night vs Chargers

New Orleans, La – The Saints will be without their star wide receiver Michael Thomas for the fourth straight game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
According to the Saints Sunday injury report, Thomas is ruled “OUT/not injury related.”
Thomas was moved to OUT after being listed as questionable all week due to an ankle injury.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Thomas is not playing because of a team disciplinary issue.
The Saints will host the Chargers on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.