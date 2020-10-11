Michael Thomas ruled “OUT/not injury related” for Monday Night vs Chargers

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 17: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a first down against the New York Jets at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La – The Saints will be without their star wide receiver Michael Thomas for the fourth straight game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the Saints Sunday injury report, Thomas is ruled “OUT/not injury related.”

Thomas was moved to OUT after being listed as questionable all week due to an ankle injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Thomas is not playing because of a team disciplinary issue.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend, per league sources. Saints now disciplining Thomas by sitting him Monday night, when he was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The Saints will host the Chargers on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.