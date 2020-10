NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La – Four Saints players were listed on Thursday’s Injury Report ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Marquez Callaway (ankle) were both upgraded to limited. Terron Armstead (elbow) was also limited.

Thomas’ status for Sunday’s game is still unclear.

Nick Easton (concussion) was downgraded and did not practice.

