RIVER RIDGE, LA (WGNO) — At least one cowbell was ringing Wednesday in River Ridge.

John Curtis centerfielder Michael O’Brien, who hit .400 last season, signed with Mississippi State.

He was originally a Tulane baseball commit, but when Travis Jewett departed, he re-opened his search and landed with former Tulane star Jake Gautreau.

“When Coach Travis left, my original commitment was to Coach Travis. And, I honored that commitment until he left. After that I had a change of heart and luckily I found my home. Having a connection like coach Gautreau, who I have known a long time. Was able to talk to him, going back and forth, and going somewhere with a guy that you know.”

Two other Patriots, Gabriella Miller and Jacke Melancon, signed with Northwest Florida and with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, respectively.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno