Michael Divinity to play in CFP Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – LSU head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Tuesday morning during a teleconference that linebacker Michael Divinity will play in the College Football Playoff Championship against Clemson.

Divinity left the team in November just before the Tigers’ game against Alabama. The LSU graduate said at the time he left to deal with “a personal matter,” but the linebacker has returned to the team.

The national championship was the only game Divinity was eligible to return for play at the time of his departure from the team. Divinity has 22 tackles (17 solo) and 3 sacks.

“Mike has been a tremendous pass rusher for us. I know we’re definitely going to use him. He’ll be back in his role, what he’s doing, and we’ll see what fits best,” Coach Orgeron said.