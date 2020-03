Metairie Country Day school has hired Guy LeCompte as the school’s new football coach.

Lecompte resigned Monday as head coach and director of athletics at Holy Cross School.

Lecompte came to Holy Cross from Mandeville, where he led the Skippers to two 5A semifinal appearances.

At Country Day, Joe Chango resigned as football coach January 28th.

Chango led Country Day to back to back state semifinal appearances. He was 40 wins, 18 losses in five years.