Men’s Track and Field Caps NCAA Preliminaries in Fine Fashion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The No. 1 ranked LSU men’s track and field program added 10 more entries to the 2021 NCAA Championships on day three of the NCAA East Preliminaries at Hodges Stadium Friday. The LSU men will head to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Championships with 15 total entries in two weeks.

Meet Schedule | Live Results

In the jumps, JuVaughn Harrison and Sean Dixon-Bodie make quick work in their respective events. Harrison had to clear three bars and a final height of 7’ 2.25” (2.19 meters) to solidify his spot at the NCAA Championships in Eugene in the high jump; the clearance of 7’ 2.25” matched the Hodges Stadium facility record. Dixon-Bodie collected a triple jump of 53’ 5” (16.28 meters) on his second attempt of the day to finish third out of 48 competitors and advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the first time in his career.

The best performance of the day on the track from LSU came from Zachary native and true freshman Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell. He circled the track once while clearing 10 hurdles en route to winning his quarterfinal heat with a personal best of 48.86. It moved him into the NCAA lead, ranks No. 8 in the world this season, is a Hodges Stadium facility record, and it ranks No. 3 on the all-time list at LSU. This will be Burrell’s first trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

In the 110 meter hurdles, it was Eric Edwards Jr. (13.50w) and Damion Thomas (13.60) who advanced out of the quarterfinal round and to the NCAA championship site with auto qualifying spots in the top three of their quarterfinal heats.

Terrance Laird and Noah Williams, both members of The Bowerman Watch List, had productive days. Laird qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100 meters and 200 meters with windy times of 10.00 and 19.94, respectively. Noah Williams cruised to a quarterfinal heat win in a time 45.43 to advance on.

LSU advanced two relays to the NCAA championship final site as well with the 4×100 meter relay and 4×400 meter relay advancing. In the 4x100m relay, the foursome of Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Akanni Hislop, and Terrance Laird circled the track in a time of 38.85 seconds to win their heat and advance.

The foursome of Dorian Camel, Noah Williams, Tyler Terry and Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell went a time of 3:02.14 in the 4×400 meter relay to earn their spot at the NCAA Championships.

Other Results

Arthur Price III – 110m Hurdles – 13.88w – 17th

Akanni Hislop – 100 Meters – 10.19w – 19th

Up Next

The No. 1 ranked LSU women return to competition for day four of the NCAA East Preliminaries on Saturday. A live stream for Saturday’s action can be viewed at unfospreys.com.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics.)