Men’s Hoops Adds Darrius Washington

NEW ORLEANS – The spring 2021 signing class continues to be released and New Orleans head men’s basketball coach Mark Slessinger adds 6-8 Darrius Washington. Washington is a Louisville, Kentucky native and will be a freshman for the Privateers after a sensational high school career at Fern Creek High.

Washington was rated a three-star recruit by 24/7 Sports. As a junior, Washington helped lead the Tigers to the Sixth Region Championship and KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen, averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in the region tourney. Entering his senior campaign, Washington appeared on the Rick Bolus’ High Potential Recruiting Service Kentucky Top 12 Players list, No. 3 Class of 2021 prospect in Kentucky and the No. 51 power forward in the nation.

“The University of New Orleans is a great school,” said Washington. “I made good relationships with the coaches and they recruited me hard. When I re-opened my recruitment, they were the first school to reach out. I’m excited to compete for a championship in New Orleans.”

This season, he averaged 12.1 points and was named First Team All-Sixth Region.

“We are excited to add Darrius,” said Slessinger. “He comes from a great program at Fern Creek High and a great basketball city in Louisville. The size and length that he has enables him to be a dynamic player on both ends of the floor. Darrius has high ceiling and he is someone we identified several years ago. We look forward to getting him on our beautiful campus.”

Washington joins Tyson Jackson, Simeon Kirkland, Daniel Sackeyand Jamond Vincentin the Spring 2021 class that continues to be rolled out.

