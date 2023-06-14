LSU’s 2024 football schedule is shaping up to be one of the toughest in school history.

The SEC announced its 2024 league football schedule Wednesday night, as Oklahoma and Texas join the league.

LSU will play Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Vandy at home. On the road, the Tigers will face Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

LSU will also play Nicholls, UCLA, and South Alabama in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers will open the season, Sunday September 1st in Las Vegas against USC. That game will kickoff at 6:30 pm and be televised live on WGNO and ABC.

SEC football moves to ABC and WGNO in 2024.

Dates for the 2024 LSU and SEC football schedules will be announced, later.