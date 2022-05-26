LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — It took every bit of 12 innings for McNeese to clip Southeastern 6-5 with a walk-off win despite leaving 15 on base in game one of the Southland Conference Tournament Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles on Thursday night.
Preston Faulker led the Lions going 3-for-6 with a three-RBI double in the fifth and two walks, while fellow senior Tyler Finke hit a solo homerun in the top of the seventh to put the Lions up, 5-3.
But it was Peyton Johnson with a fly ball deep enough to score the winning run on third for the Cowboys, and keep McNeese’s hopes of a tournament three-peat alive.
Game two of the best of three will be held on Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m., with the third and final game – if necessary – at the same time on Saturday, also at Joe Miller.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.