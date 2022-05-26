LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — It took every bit of 12 innings for McNeese to clip Southeastern 6-5 with a walk-off win despite leaving 15 on base in game one of the Southland Conference Tournament Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles on Thursday night.

Preston Faulker led the Lions going 3-for-6 with a three-RBI double in the fifth and two walks, while fellow senior Tyler Finke hit a solo homerun in the top of the seventh to put the Lions up, 5-3.

But it was Peyton Johnson with a fly ball deep enough to score the winning run on third for the Cowboys, and keep McNeese’s hopes of a tournament three-peat alive.

Game two of the best of three will be held on Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m., with the third and final game – if necessary – at the same time on Saturday, also at Joe Miller.